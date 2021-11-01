JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €53.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.