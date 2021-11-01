JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Sapiens International worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

SPNS stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

