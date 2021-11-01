JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $440.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

