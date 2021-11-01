JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

