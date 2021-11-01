JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,534 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Matson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $91.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

