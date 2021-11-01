Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Down 31.2% in October

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.79. 9,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,817. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 768,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 11.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 727,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

