Karbo Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Karbo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00443107 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,250,232 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.