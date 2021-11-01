Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,520,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

KRTX stock opened at $140.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

