Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

