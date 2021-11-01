KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered KBR from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $44.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.