Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
KMPR opened at $63.48 on Monday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kemper by 1,939.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
