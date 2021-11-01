Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR opened at $63.48 on Monday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kemper by 1,939.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

