Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $55,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

