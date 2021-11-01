Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,496 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $14.06 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

