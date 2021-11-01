Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of WLK opened at $97.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

