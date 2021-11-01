Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

LW stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

