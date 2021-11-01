Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.87 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

