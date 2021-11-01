Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $36.10 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $528.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

