Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $804,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

