Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $634,000 Investment in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

MBCN stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

