Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

