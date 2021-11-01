Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,044 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.50 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of -142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

