Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEQU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

