KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

