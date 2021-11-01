KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Forward Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $100.56 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $922,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

