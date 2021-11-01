KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $790.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.18. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $2,612,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 801,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

