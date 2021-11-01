KeyCorp Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $765.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $718.00 to $765.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $703.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $698.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $650.28 and its 200 day moving average is $573.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $14,121,652. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

