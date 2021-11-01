Kind Ads Token (KIND) Achieves Market Cap of $67,312.85

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $67,312.85 and $293.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.