Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Kineko has a market cap of $6.59 million and $382,699.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00075482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.10 or 0.99782269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.05 or 0.07070502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022767 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,428 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

