Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to announce $376.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.60 million. Kingsoft Cloud posted sales of $254.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 37,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,420. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

