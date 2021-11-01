Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Buys $528,800.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.93. 565,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,459. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 48.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

