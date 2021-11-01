Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$52.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$65.37. The company has a market cap of C$13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Insiders acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

