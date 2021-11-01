Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) vs. Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Financial Contrast

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kirkland’s and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 6.10% 37.71% 8.97% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.56 $16.64 million N/A N/A Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland’s and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. Missfresh has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 274.56%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Missfresh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

