KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post $39.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $36.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

