KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

KLAC opened at $372.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,021. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

