KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $393.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $378.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. KLA has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $388.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,879 shares of company stock worth $5,500,021. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $2,643,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

