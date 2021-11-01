Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.70

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 18279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

