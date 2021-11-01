Knights Group’s (KGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.93. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £337.99 million and a P/E ratio of 98.78.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

