Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 1,168,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,036. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 97,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,470 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

