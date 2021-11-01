Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 1,168,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,036. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 97,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,470 shares during the last quarter.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
