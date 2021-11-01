Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 41.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

