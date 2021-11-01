Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,500 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for about 1.4% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.78% of Kohl’s worth $66,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,360. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

