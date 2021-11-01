Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 204,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,284. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

