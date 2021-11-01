Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $167.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.19 and a beta of 1.72. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $167.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

