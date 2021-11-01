Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.75. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 66,414 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

