Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.06.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.5531 per share. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.
