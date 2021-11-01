Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.5531 per share. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

KIROY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

