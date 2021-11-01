Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-$3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.93 billion-$15.93 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

KYOCY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

