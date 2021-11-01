Lamden Price Tops $0.67 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $95.50 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 313.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.