Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

