Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in October

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landec by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Landec by 9.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,144. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

