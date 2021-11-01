Landshare Trading 75.8% Higher This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00008590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 75.8% higher against the US dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00223042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00095570 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,789,123 coins and its circulating supply is 940,983 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

