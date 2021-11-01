Lannett (LCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LCI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lannett has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

